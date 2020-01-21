Menu
News

Man fined $1000 for sending ‘revenge porn’ of ex-girlfriend

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who sent a naked photo of his ex-girlfriend to her new partner has fronted a Rockhampton court on a criminal charge.

The 25-year-old man, who is not named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty on Monday in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court to distributing an image without consent.

The court heard the man sent an image of the woman laying on her back on a bed, as well as an accompanying text message, via Facebook.

In a statement provided to police, the victim said she felt emotionally abused by what had taken place.

She said she was also fearful her ex-boyfriend would post the image to her Facebook page.

The man told police he was under the influence of alcohol went he sent the photo.

“He does recognise he’s done the wrong thing,” the man’s solicitor told the court.

“He is sorry and remorseful for his offending.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ­described what the man did as “infantile, malicious, mean spirited and horrible ­behaviour.”

“The sort of behaviour that must be strongly discouraged in the community and certainly doesn’t belong in a civilised society.”

Mr Clarke fined the man $1000.

“Hopefully that will act as a deterrent for yourself and like-minded people,” he said.

A conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

