Man fined $900 for stopping grandkids getting into trouble

A GRANDFATHER has received a $900 fine for contravening police directions in order to stop his grandkids from getting into trouble.

Richard David Saunders was among a group of people at Dr Ray Wilson Place, a park along the Fitzroy Riverbank, who were directed by police just after 10am on February 8 to leave the area for 12 hours, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard.

However, at about 1pm, police were conducting patrols again along the riverbank and found Saunders under the bridge.

Saunders' defence lawyer told the court her client understood the directions given by police, however, his grandchildren had gone back to the area.

"(Saunders) went back to retrieve his grandchildren and stop them getting into trouble,” the defence lawyer said.

The court heard Saunders was in the parklands along the Fitzroy River on February 17 when police patrolling the area approached him and asked for identification.

Checks revealed he was not allowed at the parklands.

The police discovered he had a pipe on him that contained a dark residue and smelt of cannabis.

His defence lawyer said Saunders was not a regular user of cannabis. He had found the pipe on the riverbank.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Saunders a total of $900 for three charges - possession of a drug utensil, contravening police directions and breaching bail conditions by being on the riverbank.