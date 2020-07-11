Menu
The actions of a hungover man who called a police station to leave a nasty voicemail has been blasted by a Magistrate as “stupid”.
Crime

Man fined after calling police and giving them an earful

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
11th Jul 2020 6:01 AM
The actions of a hungover man who called police to leave a nasty voicemail have been blasted by a magistrate.

Dylan Taylor pleaded guilty in Townsville Magistrates Court to four charges, including possessing dangerous drugs and using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. The court heard that on April 8 this year, police searched a ­residence in Walker St, Townsville, at 1.45am.

Police located Taylor in his bedroom and found a water pipe, a bowl with 1.45g of cannabis and an electric coffee grinder. Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Felicity Nalder told the court that later that day police became aware of a message left at Townsville District Police Headquarters.

"The defendant used his mobile phone to ring and leave a message on a message service about 20 seconds long containing threatening language towards police," she said.

Defence solicitor Helen Armitage told the court Taylor was a father to two young children and was their sole carer.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan said Taylor's behaviour was "really stupid."

Taylor was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond and fined $400.

Ms Keegan recorded convictions for the three drug charges but not for the use a carriage service charge.

Originally published as Man fined after calling police and giving them an earful

