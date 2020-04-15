Menu
NEWS: Generic pic of a motorist inside his car as he flashes his middle finger at passing vehicles. road rage
Crime

Man fined for giving cops the finger

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th Apr 2020 12:41 PM
A man has been issued with an infringement notice after flashing cops the finger and calling them a "rude name".

Police alleged the 34-year-old Mount Isa man raised his middle finger at officers who were driving on Camooweal St in Mount Isa yesterday.

It was further alleged the man continued to swear at the officer when they pulled up to talk to him.

"The man then called the police a rude name and when police have pulled up to talk to him, he … continued swearing," police said in a statement.

In a separate incident a teenage boy was charged with punching a police officer.

The 14-year-old Mount Isa boy allegedly approached a police vehicle yesterday and punched a window multiple times.

The teenager punched the officer in the chest after they got out of the car, police alleged.

The boy was dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

