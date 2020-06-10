Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
News

Man fined for growing marijuana at home

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has received a fine after he was found growing marijuana at his home.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Robert Noel Hughes pleaded guilty to three charges including producing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court a search warrant was executed at Hughes' home on March 11.

During the search police found 10 marijuana plants, a bong and a grinder.

Sgt Burgess said Hughes told police he was growing the marijuana for medical purposes.

Hughes, who represented himself, told the court he was growing the marijuana to "have a go" at making cannabis oil.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Hughes' plea of guilty and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

Hughes received one fine of $500 for all three offences.

No convictions were recorded.

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

        premium_icon Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

        Breaking Police scoured the park with night-vision goggles late last night

        Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        premium_icon Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        Money Other councils are paid on an attendance basis for participation in meetings

        Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

        premium_icon Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

        News Safety improvements were made to the notoriously dangerous Feez St roundabout in...

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, June...