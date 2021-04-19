Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
News

Man fined over island resort punch-up

Lachlan Berlin
19th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ethan Geoffrey Neuss was at a Great Keppel Island resort when he engaged in a fight with an unknown man.

The 23-year-old diesel fitter was in a licenced area of the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Resort where security guards restrained him after the fight broke out about 6.50pm on March 20.

Neuss was struggling against the bouncer and trying to restart the brawl, the Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on April 18.

When police took up with Neuss at the time, he told them ‘he was trying to fight me’.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said this fight was ‘consensual’.

Neuss’ solicitor Cam Schroder told the court his client had no previous criminal convictions.

“He’s quite enterprising,” Mr Schroder said, given Neuss bought a house at 19 years old, fixed it up and sold it.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Neuss resisted fighting a little bit at first.

“In hindsight, you should’ve resisted a little bit harder and once security got involved, you should have then said ‘okay, I need to behave myself’,” Magistrate Schubert said.

Neuss pleaded guilty to public nuisance in a licenced premises and was fined $150, given a banning order for six months, but didn’t have the conviction recorded.

“In the circumstances, I find you’re a person of otherwise good character and [a conviction] would have an adverse impact on your future employment and social wellbeing,” Magistrate Schubert said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They played for one another and got the win’

        Premium Content ‘They played for one another and got the win’

        Rugby League Rocky Brothers make strong start to 2021 rugby league season.

        ONE YEAR ON: Staggering amount of work from hail storm

        Premium Content ONE YEAR ON: Staggering amount of work from hail storm

        Weather Roofers are still in high demand and many of the out of town workers are still in...

        Driver had .328 blood alcohol when she crashed into car

        Premium Content Driver had .328 blood alcohol when she crashed into car

        Crime One of the highest blood alcohol readings seen in Queensland

        Another child care centre proposed for CQ region

        Premium Content Another child care centre proposed for CQ region

        News This centre would cater for up to 115 children and would employ 22 staff.