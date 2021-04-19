Man fined over island resort punch-up

Ethan Geoffrey Neuss was at a Great Keppel Island resort when he engaged in a fight with an unknown man.

The 23-year-old diesel fitter was in a licenced area of the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Resort where security guards restrained him after the fight broke out about 6.50pm on March 20.

Neuss was struggling against the bouncer and trying to restart the brawl, the Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on April 18.

When police took up with Neuss at the time, he told them ‘he was trying to fight me’.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said this fight was ‘consensual’.

Neuss’ solicitor Cam Schroder told the court his client had no previous criminal convictions.

“He’s quite enterprising,” Mr Schroder said, given Neuss bought a house at 19 years old, fixed it up and sold it.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Neuss resisted fighting a little bit at first.

“In hindsight, you should’ve resisted a little bit harder and once security got involved, you should have then said ‘okay, I need to behave myself’,” Magistrate Schubert said.

Neuss pleaded guilty to public nuisance in a licenced premises and was fined $150, given a banning order for six months, but didn’t have the conviction recorded.

“In the circumstances, I find you’re a person of otherwise good character and [a conviction] would have an adverse impact on your future employment and social wellbeing,” Magistrate Schubert said.