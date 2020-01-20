Man ‘fires gun’ at hotel manager in CBD
A ROCKHAMPTON hotel manager is shaken up after a gun was fired at him on Friday night when he asked a pair of patrons for ID.
Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peackey said a male and female person entered the Leichardt Hotel on Bolsover St just before midnight.
The duty manager asked them to present identification when the male person responded by lifting his shirt to reveal a firearm.
He then fired the weapon directly at the male worker and the gun made a clicking sound.
It was reported the male person said “it’s only fake”.
The police and dog squad were deployed straight away but no persons have been identified so far.
Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were helping the worker through support agencies.
It is unknown at this stage if the firearm was fake or if it was potentially real and not loaded.
“We’re not ruling anything, we only know the firearm didn’t discharge a round when the trigger was pulled,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.