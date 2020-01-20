Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
townsville pistol/handgun generic.
townsville pistol/handgun generic.
News

Man ‘fires gun’ at hotel manager in CBD

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON hotel manager is shaken up after a gun was fired at him on Friday night when he asked a pair of patrons for ID.

Rockhampton CIB ­Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peackey said a male and female person entered the Leichardt Hotel on Bolsover St just before midnight.

CCTV footage has captured the male who fired a replica handgun at a Leichardt Hotel staff member on Friday night.
CCTV footage has captured the male who fired a replica handgun at a Leichardt Hotel staff member on Friday night.

The duty manager asked them to present identification when the male person ­responded by lifting his shirt to reveal a firearm.

He then fired the weapon directly at the male worker and the gun made a clicking sound.

It was reported the male person said “it’s only fake”.

The police and dog squad were deployed straight away but no persons have been identified so far.

The female accomplice from the shooting at the Leichardt Hotel on Friday night.
The female accomplice from the shooting at the Leichardt Hotel on Friday night.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were helping the worker through support agencies.

It is unknown at this stage if the firearm was fake or if it was potentially real and not loaded.

“We’re not ruling anything, we only know the firearm didn’t discharge a round when the trigger was pulled,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        premium_icon 15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        Property The large number of sales shows no shortage of buyers looking to close a deal in the new year.

        Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        premium_icon Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        News A 2003 green Holden Commodore was stolen and remains missing.

        Australia Day award inspires teen and opens opportunities

        premium_icon Australia Day award inspires teen and opens opportunities

        News ‘It has developed my skills with networking and meeting people I never thought I...

        • 20th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        Water police continue to search for man missing at sea

        premium_icon Water police continue to search for man missing at sea

        News Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands were heavily involved during the...