Man ‘fires gun’ at hotel manager in Rockhampton CBD

A ROCKHAMPTON hotel manager is shaken up after a gun was fired at him on Friday night when he asked a pair of patrons for ID.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peackey said a male and female person entered the Leichardt Hotel on Bolsover St in Rockhampton CBD just before midnight.

The duty manager asked them to present identification when the male person responded by lifting his shirt to reveal a firearm.

He then fired the weapon directly at the male worker and the gun made a clicking sound.

It was reported the male person said “it’s only fake”.

The police and dog squad were deployed straight away however no persons have been identified so far.

The male person was described as Aboriginal, 170-180cm tall, medium complexion, black facial hair, stubble not a full beard, wearing black clothing, distinctive red shoes, thin build and appeared to be in mid 30s.

The female was described as Aboriginal, with long dark hair, wearing a pale hoodie and black tights, 160-165cm tall and of proportionate build.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were helping the worker through their support agencies.

“He is very shaken up, whether it was loaded or not, it was pointed at him and the trigger motion was fired,” he said.

It is unknown at this stage if the firearm was fake or if it was potentially real and not loaded.

“We’re not ruling anything out as this stage, we only know the firearm didn’t discharge a round when the trigger was pulled,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.