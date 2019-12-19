Man fleeing from Rocky home tackled by police

WHEN police arrived to search an Alexandra Street, North Rockhampton residence, one of the occupiers tried to escape detection by climbing out a window.

However, police spotted Tyrelle Tyler Jay Kupfer as his limbs dangled out the back bedroom window about 8.55am.

Despite a police officer ­calling out “Don’t run. Don’t run”, Kupfer sprang into action only to be knocked down by an officer who tackled him before he reached the fence.

These were the facts read out in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 18 by police prosecutor Shayne Studdert.

Police located a homemade bong in Kupfer’s bedroom that day – November 21.

Kupfer, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening police requirement to provide identifying particulars, one of obstruct police and one of ­possessing a drug utensil.

Kupfer, who is the father of a three year old, had a two page criminal history, but had not been before court for a year.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Kupfer to pay a $200 fine and set a probation period of eight months.

Convictions were recorded.