Police attended the scene. Picture: Zizi Averill
Man flees car after crashing into power pole

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 7:45 AM
A man allegedly fled from his vehicle on Monday night after crashing into a power pole in North Rockhampton.

Emergency Services were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on Ford St and Clifton St, Berserker, about 11pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said Ergon Energy were notified and attended the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared a man had allegedly left the vehicle prior to emergency services arriving on scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

