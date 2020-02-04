Five arrested, stolen cars found in dramatic CBD bust

The allegedly stolen black Commodore crashed at the intersection of Alma and Fitzroy Streets.

The allegedly stolen black Commodore crashed at the intersection of Alma and Fitzroy Streets. Kaitlyn Smith

UPDATE 9.35AM: IN A DRAMATIC twist to this morning's earlier crash at the intersection of Alma and Fitzroy Streets, reports suggest police have located at least a further two stolen vehicles related to the incident.

Police have arrested a man at the corner of Alma and Denham Streets after he allegedly crashed a stolen black Commodore.

Shortly after the crash, police received information of suspicious activity outside the Hampton Villa Motel and in the lane way behind the VidaFit gym.

Police responded and found an allegedly stolen motorbike taken from Mackay yesterday, along with an orange/red Camry also stolen from Mackay and potentially a stolen silver Mitsubishi Mirage.

Police have arrested four people at the scene.

UPDATE 9.20AM: POLICE have caught a man allegedly involved in a crash at the intersection of Alma and Fitrzoy Streets.

After a short foot chase, police caught the man at the intersection of Alma and Denham Streets. He is being questioned and assessed for any injuries.

As a result of the crash, the traffic lights at the intersection of Fitzroy Street and Alma Street are flashing amber.

TMR crews have been alerted and police are directing traffic.

INITIAL: POLICE are chasing a man through the Rockhampton CBD after a dramatic crash.

Reports indicate a black Commodore has crashed into a pole at the intersection of Alma and Fitzroy Streets, with the male driver running from the scene.

It is understood police were searching for the vehicle earlier this morning.

Police are engaged in a foot chase with the man.

More to come.