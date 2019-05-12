Man flees on foot, steals vehicle after pulled over for DUI

A MAN ran from police and stole a car after he was pulled over for drinking driving near Rockhampton last night.

It is believed around 8.15pm Saturday, a man was pulled over by a highway patrol for speeding on the Bruce Hwy near the BP at Marmor.

Police conducted a roadside breath test and while the officers were conducting further checks, the man, who had been waiting outside his vehicle, ran off.

He was last seen sprinting around the back of the service station.

Multiple crews from Rockhampton were called to the scene to assist in the search for the man.

It is then believed around 9.30pm he broke into a Marmor home and stole a vehicle, a bronze Isuzu 4x4 with number plates 964-VMZ.

The man was reported to be Caucasian with short blonde hair, well built and around early 40s.

Police have confirmed this morning the man was not located and investigations are still ongoing.

He will be charged with a number of offences include resist arrest, driving under the influence and theft.