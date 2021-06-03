Man flees police at 150km/h after jumping NSW border

CAR CHASE: The Warwick man hit speeds of up to 150km/h in his attempts to evade police. Picture: Tessa Flemming / Warwick Daily News

A Warwick man who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase after jumping the NSW border in a stolen car just two days after he was released from jail has been spared further time behind bars.

Eilsel Lloyd Cubby first caught police attention when he stole a car from a NSW property and drove it through the Wallangarra border crossing point on the wrong side of the road on the morning of January 4.

The Warwick District Court heard the unlicensed 19-year-old then flew along the New England Highway from Stanthorpe to Warwick, often veering onto the wrong side of the road and averaging speeds of 130km/h to 150km/h in his efforts to evade police.

Crown prosecutor Zachary Kaplan said it was "simply a miracle" the man made it to Warwick without causing serious injury to himself or others, with other drivers forced to swerve out of his path.

"There's plenty of cases with far less serious examples of dangerous driving that do result in the deaths of innocent bystanders," he said.

The court heard Cubby abandoned the vehicle in Warwick and broke into a nearby backyard, where he threatened the resident with a knife while demanding her car keys.

When the woman refused, the Warwick man chased her inside the house and made off with a bicycle instead, but was located and arrested a short time later.

Mr Kaplan said an "insufficient search" upon Cubby's arrest meant the small quantity of marijuana and six Lyrica tablets he was carrying weren't discovered for another five days.

Cubby appeared in court with an extensive criminal history.

Defence barrister David Jones said his client had a difficult upbringing and spent the majority of his teens either homeless or couch-surfing, and was only educated to about a Year 6 level.

"He in effect was released in Brisbane with nowhere to go and no money in his pocket. He had to find his own way to get back to the countryside, and it didn't take a long time before he found himself in trouble," Mr Jones said.

"He wasn't under the influence at the time ... (but) while he's experienced with cannabis use, he's not experienced with methamphetamine use, and it was really the side effects of being awake for a couple of days that really had an impact on him."

Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced Cubby to 18 months' jail with immediate parole and urged him to turn his life around.

"What all of us in the community would like to see is that young people like you can have a useful life where they feel like they've achieved something, have money to do their own things, and feel happy within themselves," he said.

Cubby pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing after a previous conviction, and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was convicted of a further three counts of evading police, failing to comply with a COVID public health direction, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawfully possessing dangerous drugs, and unlicensed driving.

The 19-year-old was also disqualified from driving for two years.

