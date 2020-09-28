Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has threatened a supermarket employee with a knife and fled with cash.
A man has threatened a supermarket employee with a knife and fled with cash.
Crime

Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him a knife, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man entered the Spar supermarket at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

Operator put on notice for youths’ alleged drug activity

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had a jumper over his head so was only showing his eyes but was wearing a long button up shirt and long pants.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man brandished a knife towards an 18-year-old employee and demanded cash, which he handed over.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

armed robbery daren edwards knifepoint sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast woman’s reliance on paper mail bites her

        Premium Content Coast woman’s reliance on paper mail bites her

        News “I had no idea my licence had expired.”

        Paramedics called for a single vehicle rollover last night

        Premium Content Paramedics called for a single vehicle rollover last night

        Motoring The male driver was taken to Rockhampton hospital

        COURT LIST: Court is back in session for Monday September 28

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Court is back in session for Monday September 28

        Crime See the full list of magistrates court appearances

        MORNING REWIND: See the latest headlines from the weekend

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: See the latest headlines from the weekend

        News Catch up on the opinion pieces, political news, property reports and sports games.