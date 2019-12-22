Man flown off CQ island with serious injury

A remote island off the Capricorn Coast where a man seriously injured a right toe on Sunday.

A remote island off the Capricorn Coast where a man seriously injured a right toe on Sunday.

AN international tourist holidaying on a remote island off the Capricorn Coast was flown to hospital on Sunday with a serious toe injury.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter left base at 8.15am to retrieve the man in his seventies from the island, about 128km east of Rockhampton.

He was holidaying with his wife when he injured a toe on his right foot while walking.

His foot struck an unknown object causing a severe open wound and a suspected compound break.

He was treated on the island by a critical care paramedic and doctor before being stabilised and flown to Rockhampton Hospital where he received further treatment.

The man was in a stable condition during the flight.