A man in his 30s is in a critical condition following a single vehicle crash in the Southern Downs region. Picture: Generic.
News

Man left with critical head injuries after crash

by Thomas Morgan
27th Aug 2019 7:16 AM
A MAN has suffered critical head injuries following a crash into a tree in the Southern Downs region overnight.

Emergency services were called to Leyburn Rd and Tummaville Rd, at Millmerran, about 7.40 last night after a car crashed into a tree.

A man in his 30s was found at the scene in a critical condition with head injuries.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Another man, of unknown age, was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition following a pedestrian and car crash in Bilinga, just before 7pm yesterday.

He sustained leg injuries and was transported with critical care paramedics and high acuity response paramedics.

