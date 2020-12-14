Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gatton man has been flown to hospital after another man assaulted him with a hammer (file image)
A Gatton man has been flown to hospital after another man assaulted him with a hammer (file image)
Crime

Man flown to hospital after alleged hammer assault

Ali Kuchel
14th Dec 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GATTON man is recovering in hospital after allegedly struck in the back of the head twice with a hammer.

On December 10, police were called to Whittle St, in Gatton, where a 59-year-old man had been struck in the head multiple times with a hammer.

Gatton acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Dan Curtain said a 68-year-old man from Churchable allegedly struck the victim twice in the back of the head.

The victim received injuries to his skill and was flown out to the PA Hospital.

Police said the victim was in recovery.

Senior Sergeant Curtain said the Churchable man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, and obstructing police.

"Injuries were not as serious as first thought," he said.

He said two men were known to each other.

More Stories

gatton crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible way vision impaired boy plays competitive soccer

        Premium Content Incredible way vision impaired boy plays competitive soccer

        News Mum says NDIS has been invaluable for growing his confidence and improving his independence.

        $4m invested to protect CQ’s coastal ecosystems

        Premium Content $4m invested to protect CQ’s coastal ecosystems

        News An important series of coastal conservation programs have kicked off with a...

        Scheme to boost Rocky jobs and social housing

        Premium Content Scheme to boost Rocky jobs and social housing

        Politics The $2.17 million project will begin in coming weeks and take about six months.

        Musician to debut latest single at film festival

        Premium Content Musician to debut latest single at film festival

        Music The annual festival will host six feature films and documentary premieres, over the...