A man in his 50's required immediate medical transport after being injured by a falling tree on a rural property at Roundstone.
Man flown to hospital after being struck by a falling tree

Aden Stokes
by
13th Aug 2019 7:20 AM
THE last thing a 50-year-old man expected to happen while trimming trees was for one to fall and trap him.

That's exactly what happened yesterday afternoon on a rural property at Roundstone, about 145km south west of Rockhampton.

At 5.43pm, paramedics were called to a man who had been struck by a falling tree while he was using a chainsaw to trim trees.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene just after 7pm.

The man was treated and stabilised by the onboard flight medical team. He had suffered suspected spinal injuries.

He was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

