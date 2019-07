A MAN was flown to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday night after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree near Biloela.

The driver, who is in his 20s, crashed the car around 6pm on the Dawson Highway.

He was initially trapped in the car with leg injuries but was freed and transported in a critical condition to Biloela Hospital.

Due to the nature of his injuries, he was later transported via rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital.