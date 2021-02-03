Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File
A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nebo to fly a man to hospital after a crash on Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am on Wednesday. Picture: File
Breaking

Man flown to hospital after car crashes through fences

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 9:17 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man freed from a vehicle that crashed through a number of fences and into an embankment near Nebo will be flown to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Suttor Developmental Rd near the Peak Downs Highway about 7.55am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics on scene reported the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed through three fences before it came to a stop about 200m from the roadway.

Three Queensland Fire and Rescue crews and Nebo SES units responded to the incident.

Firefighters freed the man from the vehicle and paramedics assessed him at the scene.

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

 

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was deployed and landed at the nearby Nebo airstrip to take him to hospital.

He was being treated for spinal precautions.

mackay crash mackay traffic crash nebo peak downs highway racq cq rescue helicopter
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ homes burning at two per week in summer

        Premium Content CQ homes burning at two per week in summer

        News Take a look at what unfortunate CQ families faced in the past four weeks alone.

        Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Premium Content Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Greyhounds 10 races on Wednesday night’s program.

        Gladstone truckie in stable condition after serious crash

        Premium Content Gladstone truckie in stable condition after serious crash

        News He sustained head, chest and facial injuries in the severe rollover