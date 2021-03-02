Man flown to hospital after motorbike accident
A man was flown to hospital on Monday afternoon after he struck a tree stump causing him to fall forward off his motorbike.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked to the single motorbike accident on a rural property located about 30km east of Duaringa at 4.17pm.
On arrival, the on-board medical crew immediately provided medical care to a man in his late 30s.
He was stabilised on scene with suspected spinal injuries before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.