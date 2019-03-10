Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responds to 000 call regarding a man who sustained a head injury while riding a quad bike.
Man flown to hospital after quad bike accident

Aden Stokes
by
10th Mar 2019 5:50 PM
A MAN was flown to hospital this afternoon after sustaining a head injury while riding a quad bike.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were tasked to attend the incident at 2.20pm, which occurred on a property near Wycarbah.

The man was treated initially at the property by a Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedic, before being flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further medical treatment.

He remained in a stable condition throughout the flight with minor injuries.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

