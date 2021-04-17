Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Friday morning after a man suffered a suspected a snake bite.
News

Man flown to hospital after red belly black snake bite

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 9:02 AM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Friday morning after a man suffered a suspected a snake bite.

The rescue chopper left base at 11.39am after reports a man, 50, was bitten by a red belly black snake.

QAS attended the patient prior to the arrival of Rescue 300.

Once on scene an on-board flight doctor and critical care paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient before flying him to the Rockhampton Base Hospital where he received further treatment and observation.

Gladstone Observer

