LAST Saturday, a Central Queensland man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital with head injuries after falling from a quad bike while mustering cattle.

The man in his late thirties was on a property south of Rolleston when he fell from the bike.

The man was treated by the on-board Critical Care paramedic and doctor before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

He remained in a stable condition for the duration of the flight.