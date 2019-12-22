Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 70s was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering a serious toe injury on a remote island.
A man in his 70s was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering a serious toe injury on a remote island.
News

Man flown to Rocky Hospital after serious injury on island

Steph Allen
22nd Dec 2019 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 70s was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital this morning after suffering a serious toe injury on a remote island.

The incident happened on an island approximately 80 miles east of Rockhampton.

The man was on holidays from overseas with his wife when he injured his toe while walking.

He caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a severe open wound and a suspected compound break.

A man in his 70s was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering a serious toe injury on a remote island.
A man in his 70s was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering a serious toe injury on a remote island.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the island with a critical care paramedic and doctor treating the man for his injuries.

The crew stabilised the patient before transporting the man to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

The patient was reported as stable throughout the flight.

injury racq capricorn rescue helicopter rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        premium_icon Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        News Check out our gallery of locals who were out and about last Friday night.

        Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        Breaking A woman led police on a foot chase this morning.

        ‘Hey Scott Morrison’ Rural firey calls out PM

        premium_icon ‘Hey Scott Morrison’ Rural firey calls out PM

        News FINDING a dead cow stuck in the mud after a 14-hour day fighting fires is Jason’s...