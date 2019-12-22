Man flown to Rocky Hospital after serious injury on island

A man in his 70s was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital after suffering a serious toe injury on a remote island.

The incident happened on an island approximately 80 miles east of Rockhampton.

The man was on holidays from overseas with his wife when he injured his toe while walking.

He caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a severe open wound and a suspected compound break.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the island with a critical care paramedic and doctor treating the man for his injuries.

The crew stabilised the patient before transporting the man to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

The patient was reported as stable throughout the flight.