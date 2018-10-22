Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident.
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
News

Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

Liana Turner
by
22nd Oct 2018 3:37 PM | Updated: 5:21 PM

A MAN has been flown to hospital after being flung from his vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Terrace Rd at Terrace Creek, east of Grevillia, just before 2pm.

It's understood the man's vehicle rolled and his seatbelt snapped, before the man was ejected from the vehicle and down an embankment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in "a lot of pain" and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement the 4WD rolled "a number of times". 

"(The patient was) stabilised by clinical team and paramedics before being flown to Lismore suffering pelvic and chest injuries," the statement said. 

northern rivers crash northern rivers roads northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Update: Storms hitting Central Highlands region

    premium_icon Update: Storms hitting Central Highlands region

    News Severe thunderstorm passing over Dingo area 150kms from Rockhampton

    Rocky food icon expands to second store on highway strip

    premium_icon Rocky food icon expands to second store on highway strip

    News The business was founded in 1953 and the recipe hasn't been changed

    Huge concert event to raise funds for CQ drought relief

    Huge concert event to raise funds for CQ drought relief

    News Music to help CQ farmers

    • 22nd Oct 2018 6:00 PM
    Update: Serious crash in Emerald

    Update: Serious crash in Emerald

    Breaking Young child struck by car outside pool complex

    Local Partners