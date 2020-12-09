Menu
Paramedics attend a dirt bike incident near Byfield on Wednesday morning.
Breaking

Man forced to leave injured friend to call for help

kaitlyn smith
9th Dec 2020 5:14 PM
UPDATE, 5pm: IN-FLIGHT paramedics were force to trek on foot to locate a young man injured in a dirt bike accident earlier today.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was first tasked to the scene at Woodbury, north of Yeppoon, around 10am this morning.

However, crews were later forced to land at Kellys Landing Rd – 1km from the scene – due to unsuitable landing conditions.

The young man, believed to be in his 20s, had fallen and was severely injured.

He suffered a suspected fractured femur, though fortunately escaped without head injury.

Both a Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor crew said his injuries would have been far worse had he not been wearing protective gear.

Fortunately, the man had been accompanied by his friend who was fored to ride back to their vehicle to alert emergency services after no phone reception was available at the scene.

Paramedics quickly stabilised the man at the scene before transporting him to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

UPDATE, 1.30pm: A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious dirt bike crash north of Yeppoon.

A spokeswoman for QAS confirmed the patient had sustained serious leg injuries after he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The difficult track, located off Kellys Landing Rd, required emergency crews to bring in smaller vehicles to access the patient.

He was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE, 11am: Further information is coming to light surrounding a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury.

It is understood the patient crashed while riding a dirt bike down a small track located off Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

Fire crews have since been able locate the patient around 800m down the track.

It is believed a small vehicle was required to travel down the road due to its difficulty.

The condition of the rider is unclear at this time.

Paramedics remain en route to the scene.

INITIAL, 10.15am: Emergency crews are currently attending a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury, approximately 15km north of Yeppoon.

Early reports suggested a motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashing down a dirt track near Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

The condition of the rider is unknown at this time.

Both QFES and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

