Man found with 1kg of Ice, 8kgs of cannabis plus cocaine

A MAN has been arrested after police discovered a large quantity of drugs including ice, cannabis and cocaine during a random breath test in Central Queensland today.

Rockhampton uncovered the large quantity of dangerous drugs after intercepting a vehicle for a roadside breath test in Dululu this afternoon.

Police alleged that officers stopped the vehicle along the Leichhardt Highway about 1.30pm, and a search located what was believed to be about one kilogram of Ice, nearly eight kilograms of cannabis and a small amount of cocaine.

A 30-year-old Gracemere man has been charged with three counts each of possess dangerous drugs, supply dangerous drugs and one count of possess anything used in the commission of crime.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.