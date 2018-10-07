Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man found alive after falling into croc infested waters.
Man found alive after falling into croc infested waters.
News

Man feared dead after falling into croc infested waters

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Oct 2018 5:30 PM

A MAN has been found alive and well after an extensive rescue mission was mounted to retrieve him from crocodile infested waters.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was cast-netting off the Cardwell Jetty when he fell into the water and went missing about 3pm yesterday.

A large joint operation conducted by emergency services scoured the area for the man who was found safe about 10.50pm last night.

It's believed he was found at someone's house in Cardwell.

Locals told the Bulletin they were relieved to hear the man was safe, fearing that he had been taken by a crocodile.

Related Items

crocodile missing man search

Top Stories

    Everyone's favourite green ogre is coming to Rockhampton

    Everyone's favourite green ogre is coming to Rockhampton

    News It's one of the most loved children's stories of the modern era and a smash hit with the not-so-young as well.

    • 7th Oct 2018 4:38 PM
    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    News WES Ford is swapping the mines for a date with Ali Oetjen.

    CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    premium_icon CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    News Produced on a shoe-string budget and filmed in Rocky with local cast

    Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    premium_icon Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    News GHOSTS, murder and what goes bump in the night: CQ haunts unveiled

    Local Partners