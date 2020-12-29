Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer and lifesaver take control of the vessel. Picture: 7 News
A police officer and lifesaver take control of the vessel. Picture: 7 News
News

Man found clinging to water beacon after ship runs aground

by Danielle O’Neal
29th Dec 2020 7:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been found alive and clinging to a water beacon hours after falling overboard from a luxury boat in waters off the Sunshine Coast.

 

A major search was initiated for a man after the 45ft motor cruiser washed aground off Caloundra with the engine running and only a dog on board about 4pm.

 

 

Authorities aboard the stricken vessel. Picture: 7 News
Authorities aboard the stricken vessel. Picture: 7 News

 

 

The man, aged in his 60s, had been on the vessel with just his dog when he fell into the water.

Lifeguards and beachgoers spotted the boat - M.V Focus - moving erratically and aimlessly off the northern tip of Bribie Island.

"Lifeguards noticed the vessel had run aground just after 4pm and immediately responded," Sunshine Coast Lifeguard Supervisor Rhys Drury said.

"They conducted a search of the vessel and no one was located on board."

 

 

 

Water police and a rescue helicopter are conducting a search after a vessel ran aground at Caloundra with only a dog onboard.
Water police and a rescue helicopter are conducting a search after a vessel ran aground at Caloundra with only a dog onboard.

 

 

It is understood the engine was still running and had to be switched off by lifeguards.

The dog is safe and well and was taken off the boat by lifeguards.

Water police, the local coast guard, surf lifesavers on jet skis and a rescue helicopter searched waters off the northern part of Bribie Island for several hours before the man flagged down a passing boat while clinging to a ladder attached to a water beacon about 7pm.

 

 

 

A lifesaver aboard the boat. Picture: 7 News
A lifesaver aboard the boat. Picture: 7 News

 

The search was called off after the man was found safe and well.

Local Glen Whisson said he was walking along the beach when he spotted the yacht moving "aimlessly" around the northern tip of Bribie Island, across from Caloundra, about 4pm.

"It seemed to be drifting very aimlessly," Mr Whisson said.

"The inflatable dinghy on the back of the boat was just swinging around wildly.

"It came right ashore but there was nobody on board at all … the lifesavers came around in about 5 to 10 minutes and they hoisted one of the guys on there."

 

 

 

There was no sign of the crew onboard. Picture 7News
There was no sign of the crew onboard. Picture 7News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man found clinging to water beacon after ship runs aground

More Stories

editors picks rescue surf life savers surf life saving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community organisations urged to apply for regional grants

        Premium Content Community organisations urged to apply for regional grants

        Politics The guidelines for Round Five of the Building Better Regions Fund have been released.

        Break downs keep coast guard busy over Christmas

        Premium Content Break downs keep coast guard busy over Christmas

        News A number of vessels ran into trouble in Capricorn Coast waters last week.

        Rocky chess whiz takes on 49 players in Spanish contest

        Premium Content Rocky chess whiz takes on 49 players in Spanish contest

        Lifestyle He rekindled his interest in chess while he was locked down in Spain due to COVID ...

        UPDATE: More details arise following rollover north of Rocky

        Premium Content UPDATE: More details arise following rollover north of Rocky

        Breaking This is the second incident in the Stanage Bay area within the last 12 hours.