Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A body was found in a townhouse destroyed by fire at Mount Druitt. Picture: Bill Hearne
A body was found in a townhouse destroyed by fire at Mount Druitt. Picture: Bill Hearne
Breaking

Man found dead after fire engulfs home

by Georgia Clark
2nd Oct 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man's body has been found inside a crumbling Mount Druitt townhouse after a blaze tore through the building overnight.

Firefighters were called to O'Brien St just about 1am and extinguished the fire after it spread to the building's roof and destroyed the home.

The body is yet to be identified. Picture: Bill Hearne
The body is yet to be identified. Picture: Bill Hearne

The grim discovery of a body was then made inside the house and is yet to be formally identified.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating what sparked the fire.

The fire spread to the roof of the house. Picture: Bill Hearne
The fire spread to the roof of the house. Picture: Bill Hearne

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

fatal fire house fire sydney

Top Stories

    Eager bargain hunters line up for hours before Aldi opening

    premium_icon Eager bargain hunters line up for hours before Aldi opening

    News INSIDE LOOK: The store hasn’t even opened yet and bargain hunters are already calling for a second store to be built.

    COURT: 70+ people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: 70+ people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    • 2nd Oct 2019 8:36 AM
    TERRIFYING: Mum wakes to intruders watching her

    premium_icon TERRIFYING: Mum wakes to intruders watching her

    News YEPPOON mum Sally Stanley is still having flashbacks, days after she woke to home...

    Council reveals confidential reports on drug rehab centre

    premium_icon Council reveals confidential reports on drug rehab centre

    News A CONFIDENTIAL council report has been made public as Rockhampton region Mayor...