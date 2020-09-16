Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
Crime

Man found dead at home

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are speaking to two people after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at a Perth home.

Police said paramedics requested assistance at a home in Lowanna Way, Armadale about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated and detectives are continuing to speak to two people, who are assisting with the investigation," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw or heard something suspicious such as a disturbance in the area during the day, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man found dead at WA home

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

        Premium Content UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

        Breaking The offender reportedly found a young girl inside the property during the daylight robbery.

        • 16th Sep 2020 6:57 PM
        ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

        Premium Content ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

        Education The grandfather of a bullying victim is calling for justice after

        ’I feel like a kid at Christmas’: Delight at son’s NRL debut

        Premium Content ’I feel like a kid at Christmas’: Delight at son’s NRL debut

        Rugby League Rocky star was watching Netflix when he got the phone call that delivered the...

        Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

        Premium Content Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

        News Two McDonalds employees who once dreamt of joining Australia’s defence forces have...