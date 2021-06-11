Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aftermath of house fire at Lowood
Crime

Crime scene established after man found dead in house fire

kaitlyn smith
11th Jun 2021 7:30 PM | Updated: 9:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood.

The property, located inside a gated complex on Walnut Circuit, became engulfed in flames about 4pm on Friday.

A man's body was reportedly located inside the single-storey home, while a woman managed to escape unharmed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene in full breathing apparatus.

A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News
A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News

She said the roof had fully collapsed upon the arrival of fire crews.

One patient was assessed on scene for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

She declined transport to hospital.

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks fatal house fire lowood house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Groups join forces to move armoured cavalry unit to CQ

        Premium Content Groups join forces to move armoured cavalry unit to CQ

        Rural It currently costs $6 million a year to transport the unit from Enoggera to Shoalwater Bay for training exercises every year.

        Update: 10 assessed at scene of school bus and van crash

        Premium Content Update: 10 assessed at scene of school bus and van crash

        News Emergency services are responding to the Rockhampton CBD where a bus carrying...

        Major power outage affects 1000+ residents in North Rocky

        Premium Content Major power outage affects 1000+ residents in North Rocky

        Breaking It is unknown when power will be restored to the affected areas.

        Fundraiser for man left ‘gargling own blood’ after attack

        Premium Content Fundraiser for man left ‘gargling own blood’ after attack

        Community “Troy cannot work, Troy cannot pay bills, Troy cannot provide for his young family...