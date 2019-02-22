Man found dead in Yeppoon home late this afternoon

Police were called to a home in Todd Ave, Yeppoon, after a man was found dead.

A MAN in his late 50's has died under suspicious circumstances in Yeppoon late this afternoon.

Police were called to a home in Todd Ave at 2.10pm after a man was found dead.

A crime scene was established and investigations are underway to find out the circumstances of the death.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.