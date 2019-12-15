Menu
Errol Dean Twining pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis at Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13. Picture: Adam Yip
Man found guilty of possessing drugs

Kristen Booth
15th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
A 59-YEAR-old man who used kitchen scales to weigh cannabis, told police they were to weigh his tea and groceries.

Blackwater police carried out a search of Errol Dean Twining’s residence on November 13, where they found 4.4g of cannabis under a lounge cushion.

A set of digital scales were found in the kitchen area with traces of cannabis.

Twining appeared in Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 13, where the court heard he used the drug to deal with lower back pain.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug and possession of utensils that had been used.

Magistrate Robert Walker ordered Twining to be of good behaviour and said if he appeared for the same offence in the future, the consequences would be more serious.

