Man found hiding in bed frame after alleged assault

POLICE have charged a man after he allegedly forced his way into an Ipswich woman's home on Tuesday and seriously assaulted her before neighbours stepped in and caused him to flee.

He was found by police the next day back in the house and concealed inside the base of the woman's bed, where he was arrested.

By then the woman and her children had been moved to a secure location by police.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with strangulation, stalking, breaches of domestic violence orders and several other offences.

He was denied police bail and was remanded in custody to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The man was charged with nine domestic violence related offences including three counts of contravening a domestic violence order, two counts of burglary and commit an indictable offence, and one count each of deprivation of liberty, strangulation/choking, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

The woman fled the house and contacted police after the alleged assault on Tuesday.

She and her children were moved to a safe location while detectives started an investigation.

About 11am on Wednesday, police allegedly found the man's car several blocks from the woman's home.

Detectives and specialist police from the Public Safety Response Team entered the woman's home and allegedly located the man concealed inside the base of her bed.

The suburb of the incidents cannot be reported to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Support and counselling is available from DVConnect Womensline (1800 811 811), DVConnect Mensline (1800 600 636) and 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

