STORE RANSACKED: CCTV footage from the Queensland Computers robbery on May 3. Dwayne Robert Howard is not accused of being responsible for the break-in.
Man found in possession of MacBook from major robbery

16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

A MAN has fronted court after a MacBook stolen from a major Hervey Bay robbery mysteriously came into his possession.

The laptop was one of a multiple items stolen from Queensland Computers last month, in which brazen thieves took about $15,000 worth of products.

Dwayne Robert Howard is not alleged to have taken part in the robbery.

The 27-year-old told police the stolen MacBook Air was given to him by a "bloke at the skate park".

Howard pleaded in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to receiving tainted property and drug utensil possession.

The alleged ransacking of the Pialba store happened on May 3, and Howard's house at Urangan St, Torquay was searched the day after.

The search also revealed a glass pipe with a broken bowl, and a water pipe in the bathtub.

The father was fined $600.

A conviction was recorded.

