Man found naked in bushland

A MAN found naked on the side of a highway has been told to "grow up” before he ends up in jail.

Andrew Ley Richard ,of Emerald, told police he had "been with a woman” and then he emerged naked from bushland onto the Capricorn Hwy, where he had left his parents' ute.

Ley pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of that motor vehicle in Emerald Magistrates Court on August 16.

The court heard Ley's father and stepmother had given him permission to use the 2006 Holden utility only to travel between work and home, but they took the keys back when they found out he was taking it at night.

On August 7, the keys were left in the car, and when it was missing from the residence the following morning, Ley's stepmother assumed he had gone to work.

Police found the ute on the side of the Capricorn Highway at 1pm on August 8 with the passenger door wide open and Ley's wallet and clothes in the vehicle. There was no shortage of fuel and the keys were in the ignition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told the court Ley's stepmother was brought to the site after a search of the surrounding bushland. He said she was visibly distressed, concerned for his welfare.

Ley walked naked from the bush at 2pm and said the woman he was with made her own way back when she saw the police.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the watchhouse. Magistrate Mark Morrow said if similar behaviour reoccurred, Ley could face jail time.

"You've got issues that need to be looked at,” he said. "Pulling off the road carrying on like that, especially when you're told you're not to take the car.”

A conviction was recorded and Ley was sentenced to 12-months' probation which required he undertake a psychological assessment.