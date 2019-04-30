Menu
Aaron Llewellyn Jones was today found not guilty of manslaughter over the death of his housemate Joel Russell Charlesworth in 2016. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Crime

Verdict in housemate death case

by Vanessa Marsh
30th Apr 2019 3:21 PM
A BRISBANE man accused of killing his housemate in a brawl two years ago has been found not guilty of causing the man's death.

Joel Charlesworth died in 2016.
Aaron Llewellyn Jones was accused of the manslaughter of his Murrarie housemate Joel Charlesworth, who died after the pair got into a fight during the 2016 Easter weekend.

The court had heard tensions between the pair were running high because Jones was angry Charlesworth was not paying rent and they got into a scuffle.

During the trial, medical experts gave evidence Charlesworth suffered from a number of pre-existing health issues at the time of his death including coronary artery disease and a lung condition.

