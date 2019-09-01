Man found with axe, stab wounds

Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan

THREE people have been hospitalised, including a man found with stab and axe wounds, while five others are assisting police with inquires, following an altercation on Brisbane's northside late on Saturday night.

#breaking Police are at the scene on a Stafford street where a man was found with stab and axe wounds this evening @couriermail pic.twitter.com/BevqmTQsVW — Thomas Morgan (@thomasmorgan22) August 31, 2019

The alleged incident began at an address on Tait St, Kelvin Grove at 9.38pm, according to police.

Senior-Sargeant Paul Dalton said a man believed to have been involved in the fight was found with injuries in a car in Stafford just before 10pm.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

"Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Snr Snt Dalton said.

"We are currently speaking to five people in relation to that matter."