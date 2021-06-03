Menu
Brett Lawrence Weston pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of failure to dispose of a hypodermic syringe or needle. FILE PHOTO
Man found with needles claims he no longer uses drugs

Aden Stokes
3rd Jun 2021 12:00 PM
A Rockhampton man, who fronted court for failing to dispose of a hypodermic syringe or needle, claimed he no longer used dangerous drugs.

Brett Lawrence Weston pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to the single charge.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police executed a search warrant at an address in Rockhampton on December 22, 2020, in relation to dangerous drugs.

Sergeant Cullen said while police were searching Weston’s bedroom, he declared there were used loose syringes in the room.

She said police found used hypodermic syringes in the top drawer of the bedside table.

The court heard Weston was currently on probation.

Weston addressed the court and said probation was going well and that he no longer used dangerous drugs.

He was fined $200 with a criminal conviction recorded.

