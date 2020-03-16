Menu
Kurt Douglas Maclean assaulted two off-duty army officers on a Yeppoon street.
Man fronts court for street fight against army officers

Darryn Nufer
16th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who assaulted two off-duty army officers has been placed on probation.

Kurt Douglas Maclean, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 12 to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that on July 25 last year, the army officers were walking back to their accommodation from The Strand Hotel when they crossed paths with Maclean and others. Words were exchanged and a fight broke out.

Maclean punched one of the victims in the jaw and ran across the road to punch another in the face.

The victims sustained swelling and bruising as a result.

The court heard Maclean was intoxicated on the night and did not remember much,

Magistrate Cameron Press said Maclean was lucky his victims were not more seriously injured or he could have been facing more serious charges.

Mr Press placed Maclean on two years’ probation and because of his limited history, no conviction was recorded.

