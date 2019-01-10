Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

No bail in child abduction case 'too fraught with danger'

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Jan 2019 12:31 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Italian national charged with the abduction of a boy was today refused bail in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Dario Antonucci, 31, of Surfers Paradise appeared in court this morning charged with the abduction of a child under the age of 16.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop denied him bail, stating his release from custody would be "too fraught with danger".

Antonucci, who sat through much of the proceedings with his head in his hands, is on a student visa and has been studying and working in Brisbane for the past 18 months.

He first arrived in Australia in 2014.

Antonucci was remanded in custody and the case has been adjourned to Wednesday, January 30.

abduction crime editors picks ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    premium_icon Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    News Anyone affected by and involved in last year's bushfires are encouraged to complete a submission to the review

    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News Gladstone rd site was meant to be completed in first quarter of 2019

    Local Partners