Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Train stations
Train stations
News

Man gets stuck between train and platform

by Jacob Miley
13th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after becoming wedged between a train and the platform at a Gold Coast station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Robina Station about 7.40pm Tuesday.

The man was freed and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest and pelvic injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

The incident did cause delays to the train network, according to information by TransLink.

 

 

Originally published as Man gets stuck between train and platform

More Stories

editors picks train train accident translink

Just In

    Just In

      Alert for fake Woolworths scam

      Alert for fake Woolworths scam
      • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after car and truck crash

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after car and truck crash

        News A car and truck collided early Wednesday morning near the Yeppen Bridge in South Rockhampton.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

        Premium Content LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

        News Letters and SMSs to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

        Premium Content Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

        Business The camp would consist of 243 rooms and would be needed for up to 30 months.