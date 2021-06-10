Man gives police false name after fight inside kebab shop

Asher Thomas Clarke pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and contravene requirement of police. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police were given a false name while questioning a man about a fight that had occurred inside the Hero Kebab shop in Rockhampton.

Asher Thomas Clarke pleaded guilty on June 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of commit public nuisance and contravene requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said Clarke was at the kebab shop with friends about 2.30am on May 9 when he engaged in a physical fight with other males.

“Punches were thrown, and food was thrown inside the store,” Sergeant Campbell said.

She said the fight was broken up by the store manager and all persons involved left the store.

She said police caught up with Clarke, however, were unable to find the other persons involved.

Sergeant Campbell said Clarke told police there had been a “scuffle” but did not wish to make any further complaint.

She said Clarke initially provided police with a false name and when asked to provide ID, he declined.

She said it wasn’t until police searched Clarke and found his wallet that his identity was revealed.

Clarke told the court and said he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Clarke if was going to behave like that when he got drunk, then he should do something about his drinking.

“These sorts of scuffles or fights can end tragically,” Mr Press said.

Clarke was fined $1100 with criminal convictions recorded.