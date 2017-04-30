28°
News

Man gives Woorabinda cops fake name

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 30th Apr 2017 11:15 AM
The Alcohol ban sign at the entrance to Woorabinda.
The Alcohol ban sign at the entrance to Woorabinda. Chris Ison ROK041013calcohol5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAUGHT walking in Woorabinda with a rum and coke can, a 43-year-old insisted to police that his name was Garry Watts.

In fact, officers at the police station, after he was transported there, identified the man as Ronald James Mimi.

Mimi pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20 to assault occasioning bodily harm, possession of alcohol in a restricted area and contravene police direction by giving an incorrect name.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the assault charge was in relation to an incident where Mimi struck a person in the mouth with his fist with the victim having to be hospitalised.

She said on July 11, police witnessed a group of people walking down Carbine St, Woorabinda, and noticed they had rum and coke cans in their hands.

Sgt Stafford said Mimi was one of them and when police asked what his name was, he insisted it was Garry Watts but could not provide identification.

Mimi's lawyer Bryce Younger said his client had issues with excessive alcohol consumption and he was intoxicated at the time of the assault offence and wants to do an ATODS rehabilitation course.

Mimi had spent 72 days in custody prior to sentencing.

He received a 12-month prison term with a parole release date of May 5, 2017.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alcohol bans rockhampton magistrates court woorabinda

Worker penalty rate change will help businesses: Landry

Worker penalty rate change will help businesses: Landry

Capricornia MP: Mark ups forced Coast restaurant to close on Monday.

The $3 trillion consequence of a war with North Korea

North Korea launches four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

There's an unmanageable consequence to a war with North Korea

'Want (sex) toy with that?': Woman's 'nasty' Plaza job

Cara Kaine thought she was getting a job as a sales assistant in a Sunshine Plaza lingerie store, but she ended up getting a job that made her dress like a show girl and sell sex toys to every customer that walked through the door. She quit after two weeks and is speaking about Honey Birdettes dodgy sale practices.

What's inside the employee's 'little black book'.

Man caught with someone else's pills says they share their meds

Chapman said he and Yule, his friend, shared their medications.

He was caught with someone else's prescription medication

Local Partners

Man charged after high-speed Rocky crash

67-year-old woman left suffering facial injuries

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Supporters of convicted murderer to rally for his release

Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial.

After serving a life-sentence, he's still behind bars

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

SAM Thaiday has stunned with his karaoke rendition of Celine Dion.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Dirt bike daredevils to fly high and thrill crowds in Rocky today

NEW HEIGHTS: A Nitro Circus star entertains young fans at PCYC Skate Park yesterday.

Daredevils set to fly high and thrill crowds in Rocky today

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

1/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $320,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $589,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!