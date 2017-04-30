Man gives Woorabinda cops fake name

The Alcohol ban sign at the entrance to Woorabinda.

CAUGHT walking in Woorabinda with a rum and coke can, a 43-year-old insisted to police that his name was Garry Watts.

In fact, officers at the police station, after he was transported there, identified the man as Ronald James Mimi.

Mimi pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20 to assault occasioning bodily harm, possession of alcohol in a restricted area and contravene police direction by giving an incorrect name.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the assault charge was in relation to an incident where Mimi struck a person in the mouth with his fist with the victim having to be hospitalised.

She said on July 11, police witnessed a group of people walking down Carbine St, Woorabinda, and noticed they had rum and coke cans in their hands.

Sgt Stafford said Mimi was one of them and when police asked what his name was, he insisted it was Garry Watts but could not provide identification.

Mimi's lawyer Bryce Younger said his client had issues with excessive alcohol consumption and he was intoxicated at the time of the assault offence and wants to do an ATODS rehabilitation course.

Mimi had spent 72 days in custody prior to sentencing.

He received a 12-month prison term with a parole release date of May 5, 2017.