Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been crash tackled by shoppers in a busy Aldi supermarket after he allegedly walked in with a loaded crossbow and started firing arrows.
A man has been crash tackled by shoppers in a busy Aldi supermarket after he allegedly walked in with a loaded crossbow and started firing arrows.
Crime

Man goes on Aldi shooting rampage with crossbow

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
22nd Sep 2020 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have arrested a man who went into an Ipswich supermarket with a loaded crossbow and started shooting arrows.

Inspector Scott Calcutt said a man has been arrested and is on the way to the watch house after the scary incident at Aldi in Booval.

"He started firing and I believe members of the public have tackled that person but I can't confirm that at this stage," he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, were called to nearby Yates St at 4.46pm.

A female patient was treated at the scene for hand and abdominal injuries and she was transported in a stable condition to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Locals have taken to Facebook to share what they saw from the scene, including someone saying the offender may have been wearing a mask.

"PLEASE BE AWARE!! YOUNG MAN JUST SPOTTED WITH LOADED CROSSBOW NEAR ALDI (HAS WEIRD FACE MASK ON)," one said.

Later the same person commented, "I was stopped in Clifton St waiting to turn left to go past Aldi - saw this guy coming from train station way with creepy mask on. Partner noticed the crossbow and we both s*** ourselves. He deadset looked evil."

That person rung the police and left the seen as she was worried the offender would fire at her car.

Another person also added, "My partner just went to aldi and was told don't go in there's a man shooting bow and arrows. (Someone ran up to the car and told her before she got out)."

Originally published as Man goes on Aldi shooting rampage with crossbow

aldi crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlocked door makes easy target for brazen crims

        Premium Content Unlocked door makes easy target for brazen crims

        News Lax security measures at a North Rocky property resulted in unwelcome guest entering overnight. 

        Covid measures in place for a safe food and wine festival

        Premium Content Covid measures in place for a safe food and wine festival

        Food & Entertainment The event kicks off this Friday on Rockhampton’s riverfront

        MISSING: Young girl disappears after leaving school

        Premium Content MISSING: Young girl disappears after leaving school

        News The teen has not been in contact with her family since Friday last week.

        TCC duo named in Qld Team of the Year

        Premium Content TCC duo named in Qld Team of the Year

        Rugby League ‘It’s a great reward for them’: Check out the star-studded line-up here.