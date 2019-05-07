Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an incident of robbery with violence of a vehicle in Ascot tonight.
Police are investigating an incident of robbery with violence of a vehicle in Ascot tonight.
Crime

Dad grabs baby as armed man steals car

7th May 2019 5:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN had to pull his baby from a car before it was stolen by another man at gunpoint in Brisbane on Monday night.

It was not an isolated incident, with police investigating a series of offences in Ascot.

Police say a man fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Towers St about 7.20pm, using a firearm to threaten a man in a driveway on Yabba St.

The car owner did not have his keys.

About 20 minutes late, police say another man, in Kitchener Rd, was threatened by the same armed offender who demanded his car.

The driver was able to remove his baby from the car before it was stolen by the offender.

The offender has a neck tattoo across his throat, two black circle earrings, with hair shaved on one side and a rats tail at the back. He was wearing a shirt with a dragon emblem.

The car is a Mercedes registration AMG 211.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
armed car theft baby crime

Top Stories

    Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    premium_icon Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    Politics Congested road receives much needed duplication promise.

    Department defends controversial finch decision

    premium_icon Department defends controversial finch decision

    Environment Senator Canavan fears the State Government is spooking investors

    New cafe application tabled in Council meeting today

    premium_icon New cafe application tabled in Council meeting today

    Council News A new loading zone has been tabled to take out apartment car parks

    PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    Crime The inside man on why he wanted to trap a serial killer