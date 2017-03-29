30°
Man grabs screaming kitten and flees Debbie's wrath

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 29th Mar 2017 3:23 PM
EVACUEE: Former Rockhampton resident Kris May with his 11-month-old kitten Sarabi who braved the Bruce Highway from Hay Point after evaucation SMS's were sent on Monday night.
EVACUEE: Former Rockhampton resident Kris May with his 11-month-old kitten Sarabi who braved the Bruce Highway from Hay Point after evaucation SMS's were sent on Monday night.

JUST A few more minutes was all the SES crew needed to get a tarp on former Rockhampton resident's Hay Point roof and avoid ceiling damage, but Cyclone Debbie had other plans.

Kris May, 26, who drove from Mackay to Emu Park after the evacuation SMS's were sent out on Monday night, said the house he was living in with his sister, Aleena, and her partner, Bill, had sustained significant flood damage from the cyclone.

Kris said they had been warned about the fragility of the skylight in the roof by an electrician prior to the cyclone and were getting a tarp put over it by SES crews when the wind picked up too strong for the crews to safely continue work.

He said had the tarp been in place, the flood damage would have been restricted to the kitchen area with the skylight.

However, the tarp wasn't put in place and the ceiling flooded to the dining room, hallway and one of the three bedrooms.

Kris evacuated to Emu Park with his 11-month-old kitten Sarabi crying in fear the whole four-hour car trip, while Aleena and Bill stayed behind.

Kris said the couple originally planned to evacuate to Bill's family farm at Grasstree Beach but decided after Kris left to stay at the Hay Point house and try to manage damage to reduce the impact as much as possible.

"They said there was a lot of wind. There was a lot of rain. The flooding in the ceiling spread so they had to drill holes in the ceiling to drain it and stop the flooding spreading,” he said.

Kris said he called the SES this morning to see if they could go back to the house and put a tarp on, as Mackay continued to receive lots of rain from ex tropical cyclone Debbie.

However, they advised at that stage it was too dangerous for crews to go to Hay Point.

The house is owned by Kris and Aleena's parents, Darlene and Gregory.

Kris said while the house was fully insured, they had been advised by their insurance company that the roof replacement wouldnot be covered as it wasn't torn up in the cyclone.

He said the insurance company would cover the costs to fix the rest of the flood damage.

The family is now looking at having to pay $20,000 to replace the roof and it is unknown when Kris can return to Hay Point.

He said was mostly prepared for evacuation, having packed a week's worth of clothes and his computer in the car.

But when Kris received the five SMS evacuation notices in a row at 6.20pm, he hadn't had time to get the proper cat carriage from its storage space.

"She had a carry thing when I picked her up that was made of cardboard,” he said.

"Within moments of going outside, she fell out of the bottom.”

Sarabi ended up being tied inside a plastic clothes basket for the four-hour drive to Emu Park.

"I had a completely clear run,” Kris said

"I did not have to stop once.”

However, he said the rain was that bad at St Lawrence it was like four or five hoses aimed at his windscreen from different directions at once.

Kris said he initially slowed down to 20km/hr and ended up travelling at 10km/hr for a fair while in a 110km zone.

When he arrived at Emu Park - via Yeppoon as he had heard Emu Park Rd may have been closed - the wind blew the car door open.

He said he could definitely feel the wind pushing and pulling the car as he drove along the Bruce Hwy.

"I had white knuckles.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  animal bruce highway cyclone debbie emu park hay point pets

