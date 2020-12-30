Menu
Man growled at partner before picking up knife

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A man stood in the face of his partner and growled at her before picking up a knife and telling her to stab him with it.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the defendant and victim were arguing at a Gracemere residence at 5.30pm on October 10.

“He stood in her face before growling unknown words towards her,” Sgt Janes said.

Sgt Janes said the defendant picked up a knife and told her to stab him with it, which she declined to do.

He said the defendant then made a head-butting motion towards the victim and she locked herself in a bedroom and called emergency services.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client had mental health issues including post traumatic stress disorder and had been hospitalised.

She said he was intoxicated at the time of the offending.

The defendant was put on an 18-month probation order.

